Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the March 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Impala Platinum stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 144,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $21.17.
About Impala Platinum
