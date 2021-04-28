Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the March 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Impala Platinum stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 144,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $21.17.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

