Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.080–0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.50 million-$43.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Colliers Securities raised their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.38.

Impinj stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,733. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

