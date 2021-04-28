Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.080–0.020 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-(0.02) EPS.

Shares of PI stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. 200,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,733. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

Get Impinj alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.