Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.08)-(0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5-43.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.53 million.Impinj also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.080–0.020 EPS.

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.