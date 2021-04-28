Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 766,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.