Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.74. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Independent Bank stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.