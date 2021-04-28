Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $505.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.