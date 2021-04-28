INDINODE (XIND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. INDINODE has a market capitalization of $63,196.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INDINODE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, INDINODE has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INDINODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00276385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.36 or 0.01030851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.89 or 0.00713996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,774.49 or 1.00050113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

INDINODE Coin Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 1,161,514,766 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,173,414 coins. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode and its Facebook page is accessible here . INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me

INDINODE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INDINODE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INDINODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INDINODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INDINODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.