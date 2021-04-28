Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41,334 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.