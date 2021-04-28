Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ILPT stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

