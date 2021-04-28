Informa’s (INF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

INF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of INF opened at GBX 562.20 ($7.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 575.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 533.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.