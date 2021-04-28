Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report $63.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $63.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $250.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.85 million to $259.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $263.58 million, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $278.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.29 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

Shares of III opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.