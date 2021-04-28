Information Services (ISV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$25.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$454.65 million and a P/E ratio of 22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$13.49 and a 12-month high of C$26.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISV shares. CIBC raised their target price on Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark raised their target price on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

