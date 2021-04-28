Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,446,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

