Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.19 billion-$15.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.20 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Investec lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.97.

INFY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. 82,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

