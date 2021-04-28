Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFAM stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 15,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Infrastructure Materials has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Infrastructure Materials Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for limestone and precious metals. The company holds 2 limestone projects comprising 68 mineral claims covering approximately 1,405 acres on land owned or controlled by the United States Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM) located in Nevada; and 50% mineral rights on 680 acres, as well as 25% of the mineral rights on 160 acres.

