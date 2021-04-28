Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.12

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 3504303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.