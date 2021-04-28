Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. 3,504,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

