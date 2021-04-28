Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NGVT stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.85. 408,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,261. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

