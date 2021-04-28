Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.17.
Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 408,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,261. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
