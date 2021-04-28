Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 408,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,261. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

