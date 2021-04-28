Ink Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Ink has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $2,044.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.00275241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.89 or 0.01033969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00718596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,780.48 or 1.00092701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.