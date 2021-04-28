Ink Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,931.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1,931.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 81.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.46 or 0.00877679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00097137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.54 or 0.08056905 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.