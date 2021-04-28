InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 385,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of INM stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

