InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. InMode has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.34-2.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.34-2.45 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INMD stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. InMode has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

