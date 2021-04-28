Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Down 86.6% in April

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INSHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 38,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,996. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Inner Spirit has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
About Inner Spirit
