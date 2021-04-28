Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Down 86.6% in April

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INSHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 38,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,996. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Inner Spirit has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

About Inner Spirit

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 80 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

