Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.71. Innodata shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 62,372 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.34 million, a PE ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter.

In other Innodata news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 25,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

