Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.62 million.

Shares of INGN traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,840. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -714.14 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

