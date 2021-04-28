Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.77

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.77 and last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 2864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -736.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.