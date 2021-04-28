Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IVREF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

IVREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

