Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.51 Million

Brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce $173.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.70 million and the highest is $174.23 million. Inovalon reported sales of $154.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $752.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.71 million to $762.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $826.38 million, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $845.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $8,358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

