Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 442,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

