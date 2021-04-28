Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.51 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of INOV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 442,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,529. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 731.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.