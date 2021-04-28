Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.50 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INOV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 442,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $30.77.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

