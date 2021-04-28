Inseego (INSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. Inseego’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $946.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

