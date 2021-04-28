Insider Buying: Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) CEO Buys 5,600 Shares of Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,114. The company has a market capitalization of $894.86 million, a P/E ratio of -92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banc of California by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

