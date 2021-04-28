Insider Buying: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FBP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. 59,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,028. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

