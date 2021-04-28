Insider Buying: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SWIM stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 956,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,941. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $28.80.
About Latham Group
