Insider Buying: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SWIM stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 956,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,941. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

