Insider Buying: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CMO Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CMO Joel Richard Culp bought 12,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SWIM traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 956,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,941. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $28.80.
About Latham Group
