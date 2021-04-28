Insider Buying: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CMO Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CMO Joel Richard Culp bought 12,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SWIM traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 956,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,941. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

