Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,350.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,335.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 33,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$29,815.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 34,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 15,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$8,360.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$7,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,995.00.

Shares of CVE POE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.