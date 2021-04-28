Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 3,390 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A10 Networks stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,791. The firm has a market cap of $674.54 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,434 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

