Insider Selling: Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI) Insider Sells 325,000 Shares of Stock

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI) insider Charles Duncan Soukup sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Shares of AMOI opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Anemoi International Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 11 ($0.14).

Anemoi International Company Profile

Anemoi International Limited intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

