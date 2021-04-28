Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells 68,894 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $7,014,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,909.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AN stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. 626,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,609. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,357,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

