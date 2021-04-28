Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 40,864 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $4,211,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. 626,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,609. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.07. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $104.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

