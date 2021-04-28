Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $816,597.50.

Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 509,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

