Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVTC traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 305,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,760. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $422,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $8,991,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $12,913,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

