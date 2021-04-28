Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EVTC traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 305,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,760. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $422,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $8,991,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $12,913,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
