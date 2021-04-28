Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 14,654 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $586,306.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,141,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,692,335.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 754,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after buying an additional 455,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 167,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Barclays increased their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

