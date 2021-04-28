Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells 12,395 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $196,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 9,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after buying an additional 358,912 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,495,000 after buying an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after buying an additional 237,157 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.