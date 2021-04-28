Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells 131,926 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58.

On Friday, February 26th, Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.31. 923,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,677. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

