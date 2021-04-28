Insider Selling: Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Major Shareholder Sells 367,877 Shares of Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $8,737,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of Knoll stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $8,666,457.96.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72.

On Monday, April 19th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25.

Shares of Knoll stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. Knoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

