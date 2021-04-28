Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells 4,967 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.53. 15,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.